Servicemen from the Wagner group blocked the street in front of the headquarters building of the Southern Military District of Russia with a tank in the center of Rostov-on-Don, in June this year. | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, said this Monday (31) that he may open vacancies for new fighters interested in acting in defense of the interests of Russian territory in the future, although, at the moment, he is not recruiting.

He reminded supporters, who follow him through the main channel of information about the group on Telegram, that many of his “fighters” left Russia after the failed mutiny in June this year and others joined the country’s Ministry of Defense. With that, he left open the possibility of seeking new allies.

Last week, Prigozhin praised the coup d’état in Niger and would have offered the “service” of his military to combat Western influence in the African country. Despite this, he denied any involvement with the military uprising that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

The performance of the Wagner Group is still unclear. However, mercenaries are still present in African countries such as Mali. In an interview with the agency Africa Mediathe leader announced that “he is ready to increase the group’s presence on the continent”.