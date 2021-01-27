Producer Iosif Prigozhin responded to reports that musician Sergei Shnurov wrote a statement against him to the police, writes “Gazeta.ru”.

He stated that he had long forgotten about the existence of Shnurov. “Does he lack PR?” – asked Prigozhin, adding that he would not react to the situation in any way.

Earlier, Shnurov’s lawyer Alexei Dobrynin said that the musician turned to the police with a statement about the threats from the producer.

We are talking about an interview with Prigozhin, in which he admitted that in a conflict with Shnurov, because of criticism of his wife, singer Valeria, he could reach assault.

Recall that the conflict between Shnurov and Prigogine began due to the producer’s statements that the cancellation of concerts had a negative impact on the material well-being of many artists. The musician criticized Prigozhin’s position, and also condemned his expensive vacation abroad.