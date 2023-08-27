Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death confirmed in the crash of the plane on which he was traveling last Wednesday. This was announced by the Russian Investigative Committee, citing the results of the DNA analyzes conducted on the body of the head of Wagner and the other nine victims.

Yesterday the news that the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets announced that two alleged potential buyers of Prigozhin’s plane showed up shortly before the fatal takeoff for an hour-long inspection of the aircraft. The two allegedly said they worked for RusJet. One of them did not have a Russian passport and both, it later turned out, did not work for RusJet. Just another example of the mystery still surrounding the plane crash that decapitated Wagner’s top management, commented Russian security expert Marc Galeotti.