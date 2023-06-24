“A stab in the back of our troops and Russia”. This is how Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the nation, defined the armed revolt launched by Yevgeny Prigozhin, speaking of “serious acts of treason” and assuring that those responsible “will pay for it. We will defend our people and our state from any treachery. Now the fate of our people is being decided.”

“The situation in Rostov-on-Don remains difficult during the armed uprising”, Putin added, assuring that measures are being taken to “stabilize the situation”. “In Rostov the work of the civil and military administration is basically blocked”.

Then he returned to the attack: “The Russian armed forces have received the necessary order to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion. The name and glory of Wagner’s heroes who fought in the special military operation in Ukraine and gave their lives for the unity of the Russian world have been betrayed by those who organized the rebellion,” accused Russian President Vladimir Putin referring directly to the founder of the mercenary society, Evgheni Prigozhin, without however ever mentioning his name.

Putin also denounced that “exorbitant ambitions and self-interests led to the betrayal of Russia and the Russian people” and of the cause for which, side by side with our other units and sub-units, the soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group fought and died. “The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artemovsk, cities and countries of Donbass, fought and gave their lives for Novorossia, for the unity of the Russian world. Their name and glory have also been betrayed by those who are trying to organize a rebellion, pushing the country into anarchy and fratricide, ultimately to defeat and capitulation,” the Kremlin leader added. “I ask again not to make this very serious mistake, to make the right choice, to stop participating in these criminal actions”.