Prigozhin announced the service of his son Peskov in PMC “Wagner” on forged documents

The son of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, Nikolai, served in the private military company Wagner on false documents. About service details told PMC founder Evgeny Prigozhin.

“Peskov turned to me for advice in the summer, as his son was about to go to war and it was useless to dissuade him from this. I didn’t advise him to go to the Ministry of Defense, because he would sit there at the headquarters or go to the “meat”, ”the entrepreneur said.

According to him, he took Nikolai Peskov to him and changed his last name, first name and patronymic – only Prigozhin himself and the head of the personnel department knew about this.

The entrepreneur also said that at first the son of the press secretary of the head of state was trained as a “navigator”, but he was made a member of the crew of the Uragan MLRS. Six months later, Peskov Jr. went on vacation. Prigozhin also added that none of the Hurricane team knew whose son their colleague was. “The only thing he was different about was that he knew English and looked too smart,” Prigozhin added.

The fact that the son of the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov served in a private military company, Prigogine said the day before. “Of all my acquaintances, one person, Dmitry Sergeevich Peskov, who at one time was known as a complete liberal, his son, who lived part of his life in America, if I’m not mistaken, or in England, came and said: “take him away as a simple artilleryman,” ” — shared the head of the PMC.