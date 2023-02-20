Prigozhin explained the problems with ammunition at PMC Wagner by bureaucratic procedures

The head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin spoke about the problems with its supply of ammunition. The words of the businessman lead his press service to Telegram.

Prigozhin noted that he clearly knows the warehouses and even the numbers of the boxes and is sure that there are enough supplies for PMCs, but the problem cannot be solved. “Everything sinks and bogs down, no decisions are made. Generals, officers, in military headquarters, in various positions help in any way they can, help with all their might <...> sometimes violate military laws in order to give us additional ammunition that we so badly need, ”the businessman revealed the details.

Related materials:

According to him, he was hinted that he should allegedly apologize to someone in order to simplify the procedure for issuing ammunition for his PMC. However, Prigozhin himself does not understand to whom and for what he should apologize and where “certain limits and procedures” came from, according to which you need to receive ammunition.

At the same time, the founder of the PMC noted that there are supplies in Russia. “Industry provides what the country needs… No one expected that they would be able to solve all existing problems so quickly and do what has not been done anywhere in the world in terms of volume for the last 80 years,” Prigozhin said.

Earlier, Prigozhin denied the connection between PMCs and the Russian army. Thus, he commented on the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron that the company became part of the Russian army. According to Prigozhin, the head of France “lives in a world of illusions” and has a poor idea of ​​what is happening in Moscow.