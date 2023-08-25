Crash of plane carrying Wagner founder Yevgheny Prigozhin, all recovered ten bodies of the victims. This was announced by the Investigative Committee, quoted by RIA Novosti, according to which the black boxes of the Embraer jet, which crashed two days ago, were also found. They were seized along with other documentation and material that could serve to clarify the circumstances of the crash that occurred in the Tver region.

“They were also kidnapped important objects and documents to establish all the circumstances of the accident. The necessary forensic examinations will be carried out”, said the press service of the Committee, quoted by the Tass news agency, also notifying that as part of the investigation, led by the governor of the Tver region Igor Rudenya, the emergency services began to taking genetic samples from the ten bodies “to determine their identity”.

THE FUNERALS OF PRIGOZHIN AND PUTIN

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defined “an absolute lie” the ”many speculations in the West” about the Kremlin’s involvement ”in the tragic death of the plane’s passengers” which crashed on Wednesday in the Tver region, ”including Yevgeny Prigozhin”, the founder of Wagner. As for Prigozhin’s funeral, Peskov says, “it is too early” to say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend. ”We don’t know how long the necessary investigations and investigations will last”. In the press conference Peskov said that ”since we don’t know how long the necessary investigations and the necessary documents related to the investigations will last, now we don’t know what the date of the funeral will be. Therefore it is impossible to speak” of a possible participation of Putin. “The only thing I can say is that the president has a pretty busy work schedule right now,” Peskov added.

THE WORDS OF BIDEN

“I don’t know for sure what happened, but I’m not surprised,” US President Joe Biden said in response to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the death of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. Biden said that ”Nothing happens in Russia without Putin being behind it”. After all, the United States was so clear that something could happen to Prigozhin a couple of months ago. “If I were him, I would be careful about what I eat, I would keep the menu under control,” said the US president. Words that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called “unacceptable”. “It is not for the president of the United States to talk about tragic events of this kind,” Ryabkov said, quoted by the state news agency Tass, adding that a such an intervention demonstrates Washington’s contempt for diplomacy.