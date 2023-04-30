Prigozhin said he was ready to speak in the State Duma to change the situation for the better

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin responded to the invitation of Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Sergei Neverov to speak in the lower house of parliament. The corresponding comment is published by the press service of the businessman in Telegram.

The head of the group said that he was ready to perform anywhere: “in the State Duma, in hell, in paradise, in the underpass.” “In order to change the situation for the better, in order to understand the true situation that is developing today,” he said.

Prigozhin also called the State Duma the best place for such a dialogue.

Earlier, Neverov took the initiative to invite the head of the PMC to discuss the position, which he voiced in an interview with war correspondent Semyon Pegov.

On April 29, in an interview with a journalist, Prigozhin said that Wagner units could be withdrawn from Artemovsk due to an acute shortage of ammunition. According to him, it is necessary to urgently make a decision on the advisability of finding PMC fighters in the specified territory – the businessman sent a corresponding appeal and a request for help with eliminating the “shell hunger” to the Ministry of Defense.