Prigozhin | Researcher: Prigozhin likely to be under strict surveillance in Belarus

Ad of a former mercenary army chief Yevgeny Prigozhin his arrival in Belarus raised concerns about chaos and the harnessing of a mercenary army Alexander Lukashenko for service, wrote a Belarusian news channel Zerkalo.io on the weekend.

Senior researcher specializing in Belarus Ryhor Nizhinikau The Foreign Policy Institute (Upi) considers the threat scenario to be extremely unlikely.

“It is very unlikely that Prigozhin could take troops with him,” Nizhnikau tells HS.

By Monday morning, there were no signs of Prigozhin’s location on his own channels or on the official news pages of Belarus.

Nizhnikau estimates that Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus and is under surveillance. He will also remain under close supervision by the authorities in the future.

“Putin and Lukashenko won’t let him keep his troops. The purpose is to kill him politically,” says Nizhnikau.

If Prigozhin would have troops or be able to establish some kind of new unit in Belarus, he would be a threat so to Vladimir Putin than the autocrat of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The authorities will probably intensify the monitoring of Russian citizens staying in Belarus and Belarusians who served in Wagner’s forces, so that Prigozhin cannot take advantage of his network, Nizhnikau estimates.

Wagner’s forces operating in Africa can be transferred, for example, under the control of an oligarch or Gazprom’s forces.

Nizhnikau estimated that Prigozhin could possibly continue to live in a golden cage, isolated, under strict surveillance but prosperously protected by his wealth.

Belarusians the majority of Nizhnikau estimates that they are shocked by Prigozhin’s arrival in the country.

“If you have to guess, the shock probably describes the general opinion of Belarusians. People are thinking about how the warlord’s arrival in the country will affect their lives,” said Nizhnikau.

Leader of the Opposition Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya announced his opposition to the deployment of Russian troops, nuclear weapons and Wagner forces in Belarus on his twitter account on Monday.

Independently A reader survey of the Belarusian news site zerkalo.io over the weekend reflected the fear that Prigozhin might arrive together with his armed criminal gangs or establish a new private army in Belarus.

“There is a quiet panic because of Prigozhin,” wrote the pseudonym Svetlana.

Svetlana was afraid that Prigozhin would be accompanied to Belarus by a poorly managed criminal group. If he stays in Belarus, the Belarusian hopes for freedom will be decades away, even if Russia loses the war.

“Him not really needed in Belarus”, wrote the nickname Andrei.

Andrei was convinced that the attacks on Ukraine will also start from Belarus, because Prigozhin wants power. This would mean dragging Belarus into the war. “His armed gang is impossible to resist.”

The nickname Vladimir was also afraid that Belarus would be drawn into the war of aggression against Ukraine and Belarusians would begin to be recruited into Prigozhin’s forces.

“This is a fiasco. Of course, his criminal army does not come here to hand out flowers,” wrote Vladimir.

Some of the readers reminded that mercenary armies are prohibited by law in Belarus. They were afraid that Prigozhin’s troops would get a special status despite this.

Prigozhin may establish a private army in Belarus to serve Lukashenka, a political researcher also estimates Abas Galjamau evaluate, Belsat.eufor the weekend.

It can be assumed that the agreement includes the establishment of a Wagner-type army for Lukashenko, Galjamau said.

Wagner’s forces withdrew from the headquarters of the Russian army’s southern region on Saturday.

Foreign policy the institute’s senior researcher Ryhor Nizhnikau foresees a different kind of future for Prigozhin, isolated and under surveillance in Belarus.

Putin won’t let Prigozhin continue. Putin is paranoid and wonders how everything happened and who helped him, says Nizhnikau.

Prigozhin is also not allowed to leave Belarus. If he went to, say, Dubai, he would be free.

“The alternative is Belarus or death,” says Nizhinikau.