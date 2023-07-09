Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Recently it had become quieter about Yevgeny Prigozchin. Now the Wagner boss speaks up again and scolds the Russian state media in the usual hearty choice of words.

Moscow – Since the beginning of the Russian President’s rule Wladimir Putin over 20 years ago there was never such a blatant assault on his power as the Wagner Group uprising. After the mutiny ended, the head of the mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, suddenly disappeared from the scene. The Kremlin had rushed to deprive the oligarch of money, reach and command of his troops. But now the Wagner boss has spoken again for the first time in a week.

Prigozhin scolds the state media that “yesterday admired Wagner’s boys”

For months, Prigozhin had verbally shot at the Russian military leadership and had increasingly become a problem for the Kremlin – a conflict that culminated in the Wagner revolt. After negotiations with Moscow, in which the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko acted as mediator, Prigozhin recalled his troops just before the Russian capital and then went into hiding. Where exactly the oligarch was then was initially unclear – apparently he seems to be Wagner boss not to stick to the deal negotiated with Putin. After a week of silence, the mercenary leader spoke up for the first time.

“When I read the current media and TV stories, I get very sick, the TV bastards who admired Wagner’s boys yesterday are now pouring out all sorts of crap,” Prigozhin railed against a report in the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta according to the broadcaster of the Wagner group. “Remember, TV creatures, it wasn’t your children who fought in our ranks. Your children didn’t die, but you bastards make quota with such stories,” continued the leader of the mercenary unit. The oligarch’s anger was probably no coincidence, as the state media recently turned against Prigozhin.

A screenshot of a video of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin sent on June 24, 2023 from the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don (stock image). © IMAGO/Pool/Wagner Group/Zuma Wire

The Kremlin wants to destroy the reputation of the Wagner boss and eliminate every trace of Prigozhin

After the end of the rebellion, the Kremlin withdrew large parts of the Wagner boss’s financial resources as quickly as possible, closed the Internet Research Agency known as the “troll factory” and blocked online media close to Prigozhin, such as Ria Fan, Politics Today or Neva Newslike the British newspaper Guardians reported. Moscow is also trying to damage the oligarch’s reputation. Since Wednesday of this week, pictures of the Wagner boss’s luxurious residence, which according to the Russian media were taken on the day of the uprising, have been circulating. Among other things, cash in the millions and boxes full of gold bars were found, it said.

The Kremlin wants to destroy the image of a simple man from the people, as reported by the German Press Agency. At the same time, it is also a warning to others not to oppose Putin. Moscow now wants to move on to completely erasing the Wagner boss from public perception “as if he had never existed,” said a former editor of a Russian state news agency Guardians. “Good, we have [die Meuterei] addressed, but now we are returning to normal, and Prigozhin will never be talked about, least of all on TV,” the journalist continued.