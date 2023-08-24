Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary company, Wagner, will be remembered in the troubled history of Vladimir Putin’s Russia for many crimes. Russia’s destabilizing influence in Africa bears his name, with its security support for governments such as Mali and the Central African Republic. But in the full-scale and bloodiest war the world has seen in decades, the invasion of Ukraine, its role has been instrumental in maintaining control of Russian positions in the Donbas region.

Prigozhin, 62, was one of Putin’s trusted men since his days as a St. Petersburg councilor in the 1990s, after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Under the umbrella of the Putinian state, thirsty to regain Russian imperial influence, he created a company of mercenaries that did the dirty work where the Kremlin could not officially have a presence. It was with the invasion of the Ukraine that Wagner burst openly onto the international stage as a private arm of Russian power. The paramilitaries would become the cannon fodder of the most committed and bloody Russian offensive: that of the battle for control of the city of Bakhmut, in the province of Donetsk.

The Russian takeover of Bakhmut, today a devastated and empty town, began in the summer of 2022 and ended in the spring of 2023. The Russian shock troops were Wagner’s men, the majority, some 30,000 convicted by the courts, hired in prisons in exchange for reduced sentences. Most died in combat, according to NATO intelligence services.

The key to Wagner’s success in Bakhmut was simple, as explained by Prigozhin himself and confirmed by the Ukrainian military in this sector of the front: there was no option to back down. Abandoning an assault against Ukrainian positions was punishable by execution. This was confirmed by videos made public by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but also by the Wagner company itself: the mercenaries exhausted the Ukrainian defenses at the cost of their lives and behind them came the assault troops of the Russian professional army to finish the job.

Prigozhin achieved results at the cost of thousands of deaths and, as his successes came, he made public his dissatisfaction with the Russian command of the war, specifically, with the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu. In the most decisive moments of the defense of the conquered territory in the province of Donetsk (Donbas), Prigozhin published messages criticizing Shoigu for the lack of support for Wagner, accusing him of wanting to reduce the supply of weapons to his mercenaries and underestimating the importance that they had in the invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin’s bravado during the war in Ukraine, visiting points on the front lines that Putin’s top military leaders did not dare to set foot on, were celebrated by his followers. His critical interventions against the power established by the president increased, until the coup attempt last June. Two weeks before he launched his attempted military assault on Moscow, EL PAÍS learned of an attempt by the Ukrainian Security Services (SSU) to obtain compromising information about Putin from Prigozhin. The operation ended in nothing, but that was further proof of the distance between the president and his former friend and ally.

After the threat of a military uprising last June and the announced intervention of Wagner by the Russian state, Prigozhin’s whereabouts remained a mystery. Belarus, a country subject to Russia, should have been his theoretical exile. The deployment of his mercenary forces near the borders of Poland and the Baltic countries set off alarm bells in NATO. The last public appearance of the mercenary leader was a video recorded from Africa in which he assured that Wagner would continue working to recruit mercenaries to fight for the freedom of the continent, that is, against any European and American political influence.

The fate of Prigozhin and the power accumulated by Wagner, in Africa and in the Ukraine, hung by a thread. A thread that was broken this Wednesday when the plane in which he was traveling crashed in Russia.

