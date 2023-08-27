Screams, tension, accusations in the last meeting between Evgheny Prigozhinthe head of Wagner who died on Wednesday 23 August 2023 in the crash of his plane, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin was convinced that he got away with it, despite the attempted mutiny of the Wagner Group, with the ‘near coup’ at the end of June. During his last meeting in the Kremlin with PutinFive days after the revolt and the march towards Moscow which stopped 200 kilometers from the capital, the head of the militia had suffered an unprecedented outburst from his former ally: three hours of screams from the president, enraged by the “betrayal” he suffered. He told Meduza one of the members of the private military company, according to which Putin then let him go and the story seemed to have ended there. Until Prigozhin’s death in the mysterious crash of the plane on which he was traveling last Wednesday, death confirmed by DNA analysis.

Wagner’s militiaman’s version of the meeting, which was attended by 35 people, is very different from the sweetened one provided by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Prigozhin believed Putin had vented. ‘He didn’t kill us right away, so he won’t kill us’, I think. He convinced himself that he was immortal,” he said. Perhaps this also explains why the head of Wagner and his top aides, including military commander Sergei Utkin, all traveled together on the same plane that crashed while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, despite all the most basic security measures.