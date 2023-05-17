Home page politics

In the war in Ukraine, the focus is still on the fight for Bakhmut. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

KIEV/Moscow – The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced on Tuesday (May 16) the death of a volunteer fighter from the United States who fought on the side of Kiev in eastern Ukraine. In a video shared by Russian military bloggers, Prigozhin presented the body of a soldier believed to be a US citizen amid rubble.

In the short video, Prigozhin can be seen walking with his men at night while dull explosions can be heard. When and where the pictures were taken remains unclear. Then Prigozhin is seen next to a shirtless soldier with a wound in his stomach. In a solemn and ironic tone he says: “He came to our meeting. Citizens of the United States of America.” He also points to what are believed to be personal documents of the soldier, without naming his name.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary force, at an undisclosed location during a video statement. © dpa

“We will send him back to the USA. We’ll put him in a coffin (with) an American flag. With respect, because he didn’t die in grandfather’s bed, but in the war,” said the businessman, whose paramilitary Wagner group is fighting for Russia on the front line in the embattled city of Bakhmut.

Initially, Prigozhin’s statements could not be checked independently.

Ukraine War: Paradoxical frontline situation around Bakhmut

A paradoxical frontline situation has developed in the fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. While Ukrainian troops continue to advance on the fronts around the city, Russian troops continue to push back Ukrainian defenders inside the city, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar told Telegram on Tuesday. “Within a few days, our troops have cleared around 20 square kilometers north and south of Bakhmut of the enemy, who in turn is advancing inside Bakhmut and completely destroying the city with its artillery.”

In addition, the Russian military is introducing units of professional paratroopers, Maljar continued. “In the current situation, our troops are doing their best and even more.” With the advance of Ukrainian troops on the flanks of the Russian forces, the “mousetrap” indicated by the Ukrainian army commander Olexander Syrskyj could close further for the Russian soldiers.

Ukraine-News: Kiev reports current numbers

The Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, around 520 Russian soldiers were killed or injured in the fighting within one day. The total number is thus approaching the 200,000 mark. The information cannot be verified independently.

soldiers : 199,998 (+520)

: 199,998 (+520) Tank: 3762 (+3)

3762 (+3) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7348 (+12)

7348 (+12) Artillery Systems: 3150 (+13)

3150 (+13) Unmanned missiles / drones: 2732 (+12)

2732 (+12) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6048 (+14)

6048 (+14) Source: General Staff of Ukraine on Facebook May 16, 2023

Ukraine-News: London and The Hague want ‘coalition’ for fighter jet delivery

Britain and the Netherlands want to forge an “international coalition” to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reached an agreement on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Iceland, a British government spokesman said on Tuesday evening. The Council of Europe also set up a damage register to document Russian crimes and destruction in Ukraine.

Downing Street announced in London that Ukraine should receive F-16 fighter jets and also be supported in training. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement in his evening video message: “A good start for the coalition,” he said. “Thank you all.” (with agency material)