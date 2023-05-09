Prigozhin: Armed Forces of Ukraine are “tearing the flanks” in the Artemovsk direction and will soon launch a counteroffensive

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin predicted the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the special operation zone in the near future. His words are quoted by the press service of Prigozhin in Telegram.

Prigozhin pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are regrouping in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv and, in addition, are “tearing the flanks” in the Artemivsk direction. “They clearly say: the counteroffensive will be on the ground, and not on TV,” he said.

At the same time, the founder of the PMC noted that the fighters of the group would not leave Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) for several more days, but threatened to do so if they were not given ammunition.