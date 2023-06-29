How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspecting military equipment and weapons in May that would be shipped to Russia’s Southern Military District. | Photo: EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, planned to capture Russian military leaders before starting their rebellion this past weekend. The information was released on Wednesday (28) by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journalciting Western sources.

According to these sources, Prigozhin initially planned to capture the Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoiguand the Chief of Staff, Valery Gerasimovduring their visit to a border area with Ukraine, but their plan was thwarted after the Russian secret service discovered everything two days before their execution.

Western secret services were also aware of the Wagner Group leader’s plans and believed he had a chance of success, according to the newspaper.

The sources also stated that Prigozhin was stockpiling weapons and ammunition and expected that a part of the Russian armed forces would join his mutiny and rebel against their commanders.

After learning that his plan had been discovered, the head of the mercenary group then decided to go ahead with his mutiny and captured the city of Rostov-on-Don, after which he sent a convoy towards Moscow. He decided to back down after talks brokered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

In recent messages posted on Telegram, Prigozhin publicly said that his rebellion was aimed at overthrowing Shoigu and Gerasimov, who he said were responsible for the problems in the invasion of Ukraine. In the same message, he confirmed that he did not intend to overthrow Putin’s government.