A bomb in the air conditioner of Evgheny Prigozhin’s plane. This is the hypothesis proposed by the newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets in relation to the crash of the plane of the head of Wagner, who died last August 23 with 9 other people. The newspaper offers information also disseminated on Telegram by the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU.

Read also

Prigozhin’s Embraer would have undergone some repairs on 20 July due to problems with the onboard cooling system. The new unit to be installed would have been delivered after 30 days and not after the 10 expected due to delays related to the sanctions adopted against Russia. For the entire period of the work, which cost around 7 million rubles, the aircraft would remain stationary at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. 2 engineers and a technical director would have had access to the aircraft.

The news bouncing from Russia contributes to making the matter on which an investigation has officially started even more complex. Moskovsky Komsomolets in the last hour wrote that two alleged potential buyers of Prigozhin’s plane

they showed up just before the fatal takeoff for an hour-long inspection of the aircraft. The two allegedly said they worked for RusJet. One of the men did not have a Russian passport and both, it later turned out, did not work for the company.

Yesterday the results of the DNA tests were announced, which confirmed the identity of the victims of the disaster. Meanwhile, a date has not yet been set for the funeral of Prigozhin and the other deceased people. “I don’t have any information yet,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “As soon as a decision is made, it will in all probability be made public”, added Peskov, who in recent days has denied the hypotheses linked to Vladimir Putin’s involvement in the affair.