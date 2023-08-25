Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

According to Vladimir Putin, the cause of the plane crash of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin should be investigated. An expert has a clear thesis.

Moscow – Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to be dead. Former mercenaries and individual citizens offer their condolences at the headquarters of the Wagner private army in Saint Petersburg. On Thursday evening (August 24), Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin personally confirmed that Prigozhin was said to have been among the ten fatalities in a plane crash in the Tver region. He did so by publicly expressing his condolences to his loved ones.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to be dead: was it an assassination attempt on the Wagner boss?

Because the Moscow ruler knows a lot more? About the end of the man who caused so much suffering in the Ukraine war? A day after the crash, the cause was considered unclear. The news agency reported on Thursday afternoon Reuters citing US circles that, according to insiders, the US assumes that the Prigozhin plane was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile.

Was it an assassination attempt in the middle of Russia? Putin’s revenge after the aborted Prigozhin uprising of June 23 and 24? An expert on air and air traffic also considers the thesis of a downing of the machine “Embraer Legacy 600” with a surface-to-air missile to be likely.

A field of rubble: Russian firefighters are standing at the alleged crash site of the Prigozhin machine. © IMAGO / SNA

“For me, something technical or a pilot failure are completely out of the question for me to be able to shoot down. All that remains is a violent event on or in the plane. There is either the possibility of a bomb on board or, and there are many indications of this, being shot down by an anti-aircraft missile,” explained aviation expert Heinrich Großbongardt to the “heute journal” of the ZDF.

The broadcaster also published a video from the social network X, formerly Twitter, which is said to show the crash of the small passenger plane at 6:19 p.m. near Kuschenkino, around 200 kilometers northwest of the Russian capital.

Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash: Russian resident reports explosion

The plane crashes almost vertically with a following column of smoke. The visible smoke development and the fact that the aircraft was unable to maneuver would speak for a hit with a rocket, explained Großbongardt Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

Photographs of the wreckage would also indicate damage from shrapnel released when a missile explodes and penetrating a target, the former representative of the pilots’ association analyzed Union cockpit further.

Wants to have heard a bang in the air: Vitali Stepenok, an alleged Russian resident from the Tver region. © Screenshot ZDF Mediathek

A local resident also claims to have noticed an explosion in the air, despite the enormous altitude of the small passenger plane. “I heard an explosion or some kind of bang. Usually when there is an explosion on the ground there is an echo. But it was just a bang. I looked up and saw white smoke. One wing flew off in one direction, and the fuselage in the other,” alleged eyewitness Vitaly Stepenok said loudly ZDF. A few minutes after takeoff from Moscow, the machine was still climbing at an altitude of around 8,500 meters before it suddenly fell towards the ground and crashed on impact.

Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash: Vladimir Putin refers to investigators

Loud SZ would data of the portal Flightradar24 confirm “that the machine was apparently completely inconspicuous up to 30 seconds before the crash”. One will see what the investigators find out, however, Putin said in a public video address on Thursday evening. The 70-year-old Russian autocrat described his former companion Prigozhin as a “talented businessman”. He had “made serious mistakes in life” but delivered results, for himself and “for the common cause”.

The later reported Washington Post citing two US intelligence officials that they do not believe the missile was fired. It is therefore assumed that the plane crashed after an explosion on board. What exactly happened to Prigozhin’s plane remains unclear. (pm)