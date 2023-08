Home page politics

Yevgeny Prigozhin during a video address in late June. © Uncredited/Prigozhin Press Service/AP/dpa

According to Russian authorities, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was also killed in a private plane crash north-west of Moscow. Prigozhin’s name is on the passenger list, the aviation authority Rozaviatsia said on Wednesday, according to Russian agencies.