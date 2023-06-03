Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks of the “chaos” in the Russian Ministry of Defense and thinks aloud about deploying his mercenary army on the border.

KIEV – Once again, Yevgeny Prigozhin attacks the Russian military leadership. Bone of contention offers the boss of Wagner mercenaries this time the situation in the Belgorod border region. The area is in Ukraine war under constant fire. Partisans keep fighting Russian troops. Thousands of people are already on the run.

According to Prigozhin, the Ministry of Defense is to blame for the situation of Russia. “The Ministry is unable to do anything. Chaos reigns in the ministry,” said the Wagner boss, according to the dpa news agency on Saturday. Should the regular units of the Russian military fail to “establish order as soon as possible”, Prigozhin would send his own troops to the region. “The territory is already being conquered there,” said Prigozhin. “Peaceful people are dying.” The population needs protection. “We will not wait for an invitation,” stressed Prigozhin. However, the Russian military must provide ammunition. “Otherwise, as they say, we’ll be sitting on the frost with our bare ass.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, here in front of the town of Bakhmut, is threatening to send his troops to Belgorod. © HANDOUT/AFP

Prigozhin wants to have resolved the conflict with Kadyrov

Prigozhin is still considered a close confidant of Russia’s president Wladimir Putin. But the 62-year-old oligarch, once known as “Putin’s cook,” leaves little opportunity to discredit the rest of Russia’s leadership. Prigozhin had complained about the lack of support from the military, especially during the Battle of Bakhmut, in the conquest of which Wagner mercenaries played a key role. His units had received neither the necessary ammunition nor supplies. International observers assume that up to 30,000 Russian soldiers died in the Battle of Bakhmut alone.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Prigozhin also came up with his Dispute with Ramzan Kadyrov to speak. The leader of the Chechen Republic had threatened Prigozhin with violence if he did not stop criticizing the Kremlin. Prigozhin now said that he had talked to Kadyrov on the phone and resolved the conflict. But he wouldn’t let himself be banned.

Prigozhin renewed criticism of the Kremlin over the course of the Ukraine war

Prigozhin proved this directly with the next criticism of the Kremlin. He accused parts of the government there of wanting to sow discord between his troops and Kadyrov’s. “It’s a dangerous game,” he said. “We didn’t open Pandora’s box,” said Prigozhin, probably referring to the unfortunate course of the Ukraine war for Russia so far. In order to win the war after all, general mobilization was necessary, said Prigozhin. (with dpa)