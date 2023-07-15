Home page politics

Felix Busjaeger

The Wagner group is still on duty for Russia. The mercenaries are an important backbone for Putin’s interests. (Archive image) © Uncredited/French Military/AP/dpa

It has been two weeks since the Wagner uprising in Russia. The future of the mercenaries and of Prigozhin was uncertain. But Putin needs them in the Ukraine war.

Minsk/Moscow – Africa, Syria or the Ukraine: For years, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries have been the men for the rough stuff, pushing through Russia’s interests. Apparently that didn’t change after the failed Wagner coup. While people around the world are wondering where Prigozhin is and there are always rumors about his whereabouts, Wagner’s future seems secure for the time being – although the Kremlin is simmering because of the mercenaries.

Wagner and Prigozhin popular after uprising: Putin needs mercenaries because of the Ukraine war

A few hundred kilometers separated Prigozhin from Moscow on his march, but in the end the Wagner uprising in Russia was broken off after all. The exact reasons are still unclear, there were enough rumors. The future for the Wagner mercenaries, who were often deployed on the front lines in Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war, seemed uncertain. But just a few days after the uprising, the Russian President received his ex-confidant Prigozhin and his commanders in the Kremlin and apparently discussed the further deployment of the troops.

Although June 24, the day of the Wagner uprising in Russia, is not far in the past, Wagner fighters are to be deployed again almost as if nothing had happened. The official mission is: Away from the scenes of the Ukraine war, Wagner fighters are stationed in Belarus to train Alexander Lukashenko’s army. Now it has become known that this is not their only task.

No coup in Russia: the Wagner group continues to fight in Africa and has a mission in Belarus

Like the German press agency working on investigative journalists from the Russian unveiling platform Dossier.Center reports that Prigozhin’s plane has been scheduled to shuttle between Africa, Russia and Belarus since the failed putsch by the Wagner group, which also had an impact on the progress of Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war. Evaluated data indicate this. However, the Wagner boss himself is said to be staying in St. Petersburg and acting from there. The journalists were convinced that Prigozhin would continue to control the Kremlin’s business in Africa.

“The military presence in African states remains in the geopolitical interest of the Kremlin,” it added Dossier.Center. In the end, Prigozhin could emerge as the victor who not only saved his life but also the hard core of his mercenaries. “The Wagner brand he founded will live on for the time being.”

Wagner’s future: Prigozchin is still important for Putin – also because of the Ukraine war

The short-term or medium-term future of the Wagner Group and Prigozchin seems secured. The reason is obvious: during the Ukraine war, the mercenaries secure important sources of income for Russia. Libya, Mali, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, Madagascar and Sudan are among the countries that Wagner has supplied with mercenaries and disinformation experts in the past. In return, there were commodities – including gold and diamonds. According to the German Press Agency, it was also assumed that Russia would fill its war coffers with it.

For Putin, a constant flow of money is still essential for progress in the Ukraine war. “As the turbulent period with the talks between Putin and Prigozhin appears to be abating, Wagner’s operations in Africa are likely to continue without major changes,” West Africa expert Mucahid Durmaz told security consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. “Even in the unlikely event of Wagner’s dissolution, Russia will be able to offer its client countries alternative private military companies.”

Putin continues to rely on Prigozhin: Wagner on missions after the uprising – there is a risk of trouble in the Russian army

So while Putin continues to back Prigozhin and Wagner, frustration seems to be building in his army. According to British intelligence, several officers in the Russian army are dissatisfied with the military leadership. Even before the dismissal of General Ivan Popov, there were probably statements similar to those made by Prigozhin before his uprising against Putin. The Wagner boss had repeatedly denounced leadership weakness, chaos and incompetence under Defense Minister Shoigu. (fbu with dpa)