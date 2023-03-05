Yergozhin said it was necessary to fight for Russia “here and now,” warning that Ukraine, with NATO’s help, would cross the red lines again.

“The military operation will not end soon,” he stressed, according to Russian media.

The founder of Wagner said that the special military operation in Ukraine “may end until tomorrow. It is possible to withdraw all those lines on which our forces are now located. It is advisable to draw them in bold, demarcate them as Russian borders and place Russian border guards on them,” according to what was reported by the “Russia” website. today”.

However, Prigozhin indicated that “this joy” will not last long, explaining that he is “confident that the Ukrainian authorities will soon decide, with the help of NATO, to cross the red lines again.”

He also said that Ukraine would try to regain “the territories that belonged to it before 2014.” In this context, Prigozhin concluded, “it is necessary to fight for Russia here and now.”

He warned that if the special military operation ends soon, the new conflict could be “more tragic and bloody,” and said, “There is no doubt about that.”