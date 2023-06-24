Russia: Meloni is following events closely

“The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, closely follows the events that are taking place in Russia and which show how the aggression against Ukraine also causes instability within the Russian Federation”. It can be read in a note from Palazzo Chigi while Melons is in Austria for the Europa Forum. The whole world has its eyes on what happens in Russia after the revolt of the head of Wagner Prighozin against Moscow. The premier announced during the press conference with the Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer, that she had summoned the Italian intelligence to be updated on all the details.

Tajani, Italians in Russia invited to be cautious

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Italian Embassy in Moscow. At the moment there are no critical issues for compatriots in Russia, who have been advised to exercise caution. For information, this is the emergency number of the Crisis Unit 0636225 “. The head of the Farnesina Antonio writes it Tajani on Twitter about the latest developments in Russia.

Elisha: Macron is following developments but focused on aid to Kiev

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, “closely follows” the situation in Russia after threats against the Russian military establishment by the head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Elysee, quoted by the French TV Bfmtv, makes it known. “We remain focused on supporting Ukraine”, however the French president specified. Prigozhin has announced that he has occupied some military sites in the Russian city of Rostov and is asking to meet Russian Defense Minister Serghey Shoigu, otherwise he has threatened to march on Moscow.

