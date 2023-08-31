A new video of Evgheny Prigozhin appears, dating back to a few days before his death, which occurred on August 23 in the crash of the plane on which he was travelling. The Gray Zone Telegram channel, close to the Wagner group, released a short video in which Prigozhin makes fun of the rumors surrounding his fate: “For all those debating whether or not I’m alive and how I’m doing… It is currently a weekend in the second half of August 2023. I am in Africa – says Wagner’s boss ironically – So, for those who like to speculate about my end, my private life, my work or anything else : everything is fine”.

According to the Guardian, which is unable to verify where or when it was filmed, the video was taken in a moving vehicle. But the uniform and cap Prigozhin wears appear to be the same as those worn in the video of last August 21, two days before his death, and which was allegedly filmed in Mali.