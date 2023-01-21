Home page politics

Yevgeny Prigozhin demands recognition for the successes of the Wagner group in the Ukraine war. But Putin apparently has other plans.

Moscow – It wasn’t long ago that the Wagner Group was still referred to as a shadow organization. During operations in Syria and Ukraine Vladimir Putin denied any connection to the paramilitary group. Those days are over. In the meantime, the group around financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is appearing more and more in public – and is becoming a problem for them Wladimir Putin, how fr.de reported.

Russia’s successes in the Ukraine war: Wagner boss demands recognition

It was only in September 2022 that Prigozhin publicly admitted for the first time that he had founded the Wagner Group in 2014, the reported among others daily News. Since then, the troop has been fighting publicly in the Ukraine war for Russia, and plays a particularly important role in the battle for Bachmut. At least that’s what Prigozhin himself keeps saying. It was only on Thursday (January 19) that he announced that his soldiers were solely responsible for progress in the south of the region Institute for the Study of War (ISW) from the USA. Putin, on the other hand, comes out with different tones.

The Wagner group in the Ukraine war in conflict with Putin’s plans

Recently, the President of Russia has been increasingly careful to attribute any military successes in the Ukraine war to the Russian Defense Ministry. The US think tank ISW sees this as an attempt to downplay Prigozhin’s role. Putin’s goal is likely to focus on re-professionalizing the Russian military, possibly in response to the lack of success in the military Ukraine.

The financier of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, increasingly contradicts Putin’s accounts of the events in the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © Mikhail Metzel/imago

In this battle for information sovereignty, Prigozhin is now increasingly relying on legitimacy. Only recently did he leave it Register the Wagner Group as a joint-stock company in Russia. His force now consists of over 50,000 fighters, the British Ministry of Defense reported on Friday on twitter. The Kremlin had recently denied a gap to the mercenary force. At the same time, Putin has dem ISW according to, however, started to promote prominent opponents of the mercenary financier. In the longer term, a conflict of this type could also affect events on the Ukrainian front – and not in Russia’s favour. (vbu)