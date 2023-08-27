Conspiracy theories about Prigozhin’s death are all the rage on the web

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin does not convince everyone: for some days, in fact, some conspiracy theories have been depopulating on the web according to which the head of Wagner is alive and would have staged his death.

A theory, as pointed out by The Republicalso supported by some political analysts, such as the independent Ekaterina Schulmann who wrote on Facebook: “A charred plane offers an excellent opportunity to disappear forever”.

“It was alleged that a passenger named Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board. But it is also known that several people changed their name to Yevgeny Prigozhin, in order to muddy the waters on his travels” Keir Giles, senior adviser to the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House.

The reporter of File Ilya Rozhdestvensky recalled that “the Wagners officially changed their surnames, first names and patronymics. Prigozhin entrusted them with a number of tasks. Some even tested the European sanctions system and entered the territory of the Union”.

Furthermore, on social networks there are also those who recalled that in October 2019 Prigozhin had already been given up for dead in a plane crash in the Congo, only to reappear alive and well shortly afterwards.

But why would Prigozhin stage his death? On this none of the conspirators manages to provide a thesis that has a foundation nor, above all, manages to provide clear and evident evidence of the fact that Prigozhin is actually alive.