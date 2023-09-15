Jerusalem Post posthumously included Prigozhin in its list of influential Jews of the year

The Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post posthumously included the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in its list of influential Jews of the year. Rating published on the publication’s website.

The newspaper named the head of the American company Open AI, which owns the ChatGPT chatbot, Sam Altman, the most influential Jew in the world. Second place in the ranking was taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and third place by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The list of 52 people marked “posthumously” was completed by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Jerusalem Post publishes its annual ranking in honor of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crashed on August 23, with nine people on board the Embraer. None of the passengers or crew members could be saved. A criminal case has been opened into the crash, and several versions of what happened are being considered.