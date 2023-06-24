Wagner commander Yevgeny Prigozhin told Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Deputy Chief of Staff Vladimir Alexeyev that he had launched his rebellion to “save Russia”. In a series of dialogues broadcast on Telegram by a channel that unofficially represents the mercenary militia, Prigozhin attacks the Russian hierarchies, accused of sending soldiers to their deaths “because they are thrown into the meat grinder without ammunition, without thoughts, without plans”.



01:11