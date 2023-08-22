Home page politics

Marcus Gable

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin spoke up in a new video. In it he talks about Africa. © Screenshot: Telegram/grey_zone

Yevgeny Prigozhin is apparently no longer in Belarus but in Africa. In a video, the Wagner boss explains his further plans.

Frankfurt – Evgeny Prigozhin, almost two months after the mutiny he ordered, Wagner mercenaries given a sign of life. The former ally of the Kremlin chief appeared on the Gray Zone Telegram channel, which is close to the group Wladimir Putin in a 40-second video.

In it, Prigozhin wears camouflage clothing and has a rifle in his hand. According to him, the clip was recorded in an African country. Wagner is active in several countries on the continent. Most recently, the 62-year-old welcomed the military coup in Niger.

Prigozhin Africa: “Make Russia even bigger on all continents”

More detailed information about the place where he was during the recording was not given. The location of the recording could not be independently verified. “We work. The temperature is more than 50 degrees,” said the warlord. He further explained that his Wagner squad would conduct reconnaissance and search operations – adding: “It makes Russia even bigger on all continents. And Africa even freer.”

In addition, Prigozhin promised “justice and happiness for the people of Africa” ​​and cursed the “nightmare of ISIS, Al-Qaeda and other gangsters”. Only recently did he describe the two terrorist groups as “small, obedient, silky boys” in comparison to his people.

His final promise: “Let’s hire the real villains and complete the tasks we’ve been given and promised we could do.”

Prigozhin and the March on Moscow: impunity for emigration to Belarus

In the past few months, Prigozhin had repeatedly reported from the Ukraine, where his mercenaries were working alongside the Russian troops Ukraine war fought. Putin even admitted that Wagner was funded from Moscow. At the end of June, out of frustration at what he saw as the ineffective Russian military leadership, Prigozhin mobilized his men for a march on Moscow, which he stopped again a few hours later after negotiations.

On the condition of emigrating to the neighboring country of Belarus, Prigozhin promised impunity by the Kremlin. A little later, however, the 62-year-old reappeared in Russia – on the sidelines of the Africa summit in St. Petersburg at the end of July. There he showed himself with a representative from the Central African Republic. There has also recently been concern that West African Niger could now be moving closer to Russia after the recent military coup. The latest video will hardly provide any reassurance. (mg, with dpa)