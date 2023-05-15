Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary force, at an undisclosed location during a video statement. © picture alliance/dpa/PRIGOZHIN PRESS SERVICE/AP | Uncredited

Russia is said to have lost up to four planes in the border area with Ukraine over the weekend. Research into the causes is fueled by Prigozchin.

Moscow – After the crash of several fighter jets from Russia over the Bryansk region near the border on Saturday (May 13), the discussion continues: Is Ukraine to blame? Or Russia? Now the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is heating up the debate – with an explosive suggestion.

“Four planes – if you draw a circle around the places of their crash, it turns out that this circle has a diameter (and they all lie exactly in a circle) of 40 kilometers. … Now go to the Internet and see what kind of anti-aircraft weapon could be in the middle of this circle, and then make up your own versions,” Prigozhin said loudly ZDF at Telegram. In doing so, he hinted that Russia itself could be to blame for the crash – and thus confirms Ukrainian hypotheses. However, he made it clear that he had no insider knowledge.

Russia in the Ukraine war: planes and helicopters crash – Prigozhin teases

Loud Newsweek.com the downed aircraft were a Su-34 jet, two Mi-8 helicopters and a Su-35 military aircraft. In one case, Russian agencies also said that a helicopter had crashed due to a technical defect, in another incident the cause was still being sought. Neither the exact number of planes that crashed nor the causes can be verified so far.

The fact that Prigozhin is mocking the military leadership is not new: the Wagner chief has repeatedly tangled with the Russian military leadership and complained about the lack of support from the Russian Defense Ministry, in his view.

Russia’s possible military breakdown: Ukraine adviser shares another rumour

Another strong criticism of Russia’s military leadership in the Ukraine war was expressed by a Ukrainian adviser to the Foreign Office. On Twitter writes Anton Gerashchenko: “According to reports, the glass in the cockpit of the Russian Su-34 fighter that was shot down in the Bryansk region was not armored. The pilots died immediately from the shrapnel that hit the Russian air defense system.” In passing, the Zelensky adviser also underlined the thesis that the Russians shot it down.

Gerashchenko added: “If the glass on this plane really had no armor, even a medium-sized bird could have broken through it.” He sneered at the Russian military leadership. “Are there countries that spend billions buying ‘supermodern’ and ‘high quality’ Russian weapons? They should really check their purchases. Also, I wonder what Russian pilots think of this news?”

Eurofighter, Tornado, A350: These aircraft are used by the Bundeswehr View photo gallery

Ukraine puts forward an embarrassing thesis for Russia – but it seems unlikely

According to the Flight Model Magazine however, at least in the manufacture of some combat helicopters, armored glass is dispensed with. The reason for this is the lighter weight of non-armored discs. The Su-34 jet, on the other hand, is known for its comfortable cockpit, which is even equipped with a small galley. According to various representations, the fighter jet is usually equipped with armored glass. There is no concrete evidence for the rumor that this was not the case.

Could Ukraine get fighter jets from Britain after all? You can read all developments in the Ukraine war in our news ticker. (dpa/kat)