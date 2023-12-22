“How Putin's right-hand man took out Prigozhin“. This is the title of the Wall Street Journal article in which, citing Western intelligence officials and a former Russian intelligence agent, it is reconstructed as the secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, “the leader's main ally Russian for decades, set in motion the assassination of the mutinous leader of the mercenary forces Wagner”.

Last August Yevgeny Prigozhin and other Wagner commanders were killed in the explosion of the plane they were traveling on. According to WSJ sources, a small bomb had been placed under the wing of Prigozhin's plane while the aircraft was waiting for take-off on the runway of Moscow airport.

The incident occurred two months after, following growing tensions between Wagner's forces, which have become an essential part of the offensive in Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defense, Prigozhin had been the protagonist of an attempted mutiny, the “march of justice” of his forces towards Moscow, which had stopped when Alexander Lukashenko had managed to close an agreement with the rebels that allowed the transfer of Wagner's forces to Belarus and guaranteed an apparent immunity to Prigozhin. Many already in those days, after his act of disloyalty towards Putin, considered him “a dead man walking”. Prophecy proved correct two months later.

According to sources cited by the WSJ, Patrushev, one of Vladimir Putin's closest confidants, had long considered Wagner's leader a threat, well before the rebellion last June. He saw like smoke in the eyes the open criticism that “Putin's chef” – as Prigozhin was nicknamed given that the beginning of his fortunes was with the catering company that served the Kremlin – allowed himself to make to the Russian military leaders and was concerned that Wagner was assuming a position of excessive power.

As after the failed June rebellionPatrushev – who the WSJ describes as the second most powerful man in Russia after Putin – has established that the insurrectionist had to be punished and set in motion the plan to eliminate him. A plan to which Putin “would not have opposed”, the newspaper's sources further reveal.

According to the official version provided by Moscow, the explosion of Prigozhin's plane was caused by an error in handling the grenades that were on board the plane, suggesting that the passengers had used drugs and drunk alcohol during the trip . AND the Kremlin responded to the American newspaper's article by accusing it of publishing “pulp fiction”. Refusing to respond in detail to the article's content, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Lately, unfortunately, the Wall Street Journal has become fond of producing pulp fiction.”