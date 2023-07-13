Home page politics

From: Stephen Schmid

Split

Wagner boss Prigoschin continues to pursue his lucrative business in Africa. While he even expels the UN, Putin seems powerless.

BANGUI – With the Wagner mercenaries’ short-lived attempted coup in Russia coming to an end, Vladimir Putin now has to unravel the entanglements between the Kremlin and the mercenary group. These include, to a large extent, the operational areas of the units led by Yevgeny Prigozhin in African countries.

While the military is said to have continued to be assured of the order in the Central African Republic, a decision is pending with regard to other states. The reason for this is probably that the Kremlin’s resources are not sufficient for an immediate solution.

Wagner supports authoritarian systems in the name of Putin

The attempted coup on June 24 marked a change in Russian foreign policy, the consequences of which cannot yet be fully foreseen. For years, the mercenaries led by Prigozhin operated abroad at the behest of Vladimir Putin, who, after the attempted march on Moscow, surprisingly confirmed that the Kremlin had “completely funded the group.” Until then, the Russian president had repeatedly dismissed allegations that he had anything to do with the foreign activities of the mercenaries – that’s history now.

In addition to the prominent role Wagner’s troops played in the Ukraine war, they were also useful to Putin, allowing him to intervene in foreign conflicts without officially deploying Russian troops. For example, the mercenaries have been deployed in the Central African Republic for five years, where they support President Faustin-Archange Touadéra in the brutal fight against rebel groups. The group also plays a prominent role in securing power for the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. According to research by the Novaya Gazeta committed several war crimes during the 2017 operation by Wagner groups. Among other things, a Syrian is said to have been maltreated with a hammer and later beheaded with a shovel.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, uses Wagner Group mercenaries to fight the rebels. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Prigozhin keeps lucrative contract in Africa

However, it is still unclear whether and how the foreign operations of the Wagner Group will continue. During part of the previously stationed in Russia and Ukraine Mercenaries in Belarus will probably have a new task, the troops in Africa initially seem to be staying put. According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI TOC) Prigozhin is said to currently maintain military bases with his troops in Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mali and Libya.

At least a temporary decision has now been made regarding the order in the Central African Republic. How Bloomberg citing two anonymous sources, the Kremlin is allowing the mercenary company to continue operating there. Business because Prigozhin was involved in several lucrative ventures in exchange for military aid on the ground. Among other things, it is said to be the operation of gold and diamond mines, in whose profits the Kremlin is said to have had a share. It’s quite possible that in Secret meeting between Putin and Prigozhin a corresponding agreement was reached in order to let the Kremlin continue to participate in the flow of money.

Question marks behind further Wagner missions

As of now, the future of the Wagner troops in only one country has been clarified, which could also be due to the fact that the situation in other countries is more complicated. In Sudan, for Prigozhin an important logistical transit country between Libya and other African countries, the balance of power is said to be more difficult. Loud Bloomberg the Kremlin officially supports the military leadership of Sudan while the Wagner troops are supposed to fight on the side of the rebels.

Yevgeny Prigozhin probably still has parts of his orders in his hands. Here the Wagner leader showed up at the departure from Bachmut at the end of May. © IMAGO/UPI Photo

However, an early solution or, in extreme cases, even a proxy conflict on Sudanese soil seems unrealistic, since according to the Bloomberg-Sources of Russian Defense Ministry resources tied up in Ukraine. For the time being, Prigozhin will be able to go about his business on the African continent undisturbed. Whether, as in the case of the Central African Republic, with or without the official permission of the Kremlin.

Wagner group marches towards Moscow: pictures of the attempted coup in Russia View photo gallery

Prigozhin responsible for the end of the UN mission in Mali

Statements from the United States show how great the power of Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Africa. The communications director of the United States National Security Council and former US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby blames the Wagner troops for the termination of the UN mission in Mali. The mercenaries would play a “toxic and deadly” role in the West African state and had received $200 million from the Malian interim government since late 2021. (sh)