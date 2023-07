How did you feel about the content of this article?

Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is reportedly back in Russia after footage of him at the summit between the Russian government and African countries was released | Photo: Reproduction/Telegram/Yevgeny Prigozhin

O leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke out this Thursday (28) about the military coup in Niger, which overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum. According to a Telegram voice message, he would have offered his “services” to free the country from “Western colonizers”.

According to Reuters information, the mercenary allegedly made the announcement of support for the uprising through a voice message on Telegram, the main channel used by the Wagner Group to update supporters on its actions. It has not yet been possible to confirm his authorship of the pronouncement, according to the international agency reporter.

In the fired message, Prigozhin dismissed his involvement in the overthrow of the government, but would have offered the service of his fighters to act in the military movement in Niger.

Still, he praised the joint soldiers for the action and defended the event as “a moment of liberation from the western colonizers”.

Before the message was released, last night (27), the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, spoke out against the coup d’état, asking the “parties of the conflict” to reach an agreement through dialogue, without the use of strength.

This Thursday (27), images released by channels on the Telegram conversation app indicate that the mercenary leader would be participating in the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. In one of the shared images, he shakes hands with a member of the Central African Republic delegation.