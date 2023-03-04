Prigozhin insisted on fighting for Russia in order to avoid Ukraine breaking through the red lines

The struggle for Russia must take place here and now, otherwise Ukraine, with the help of NATO, will again break through the red lines. This was stated by the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin in Telegram. Thus, he explained the impossibility of ending the special operation in the near future.

He said that the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine “may end even tomorrow.” “It is possible to withdraw all those lines on which our troops are now located. And it is desirable to draw them with a thick stripe (…) Fix the Russian border on this, put border guards on it, ”he said and insisted on fighting for the Russian Federation in order to avoid a breakthrough by Kiev of the red lines.

At the same time, the founder of the PMC believes that “this joy” will not last long. Prigozhin is confident that soon the Ukrainian authorities will decide, with the help of the NATO bloc, to break through the red lines. In addition, Ukraine will want to return to itself “the territories that belonged to it before 2014.” In this regard, Prigogine concluded that it was necessary to fight for Russia here and now.

In conclusion, he added that if the NWO ends soon, then a new conflict could become “even more tragic and bloody.” “There is no doubt about that,” he said.

On March 3, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner said that Russian forces were actually able to encircle Artemovsk. “The pincers are shrinking. If earlier the professional Ukrainian army fought with us, until today we see more and more old people and children, ”he said. In addition, Prigozhin called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give the elderly and children the opportunity to leave the city.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.