Prigozhin said that prisoners have a higher level of awareness than the elite

Russian prisoners who want to go to the zone of special military operation (SVO) have a very high level of responsibility. This is how their desire to take part in the special operation was explained by the entrepreneur, owner of the Concord company and founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin, his words leads the company’s press service on VKontakte.

“I think that the prisoners have the highest level of consciousness, much higher than the Russian elite. Because the prisoners are ordinary peasants from the plow who were once unlucky in life, which is why they responded so en masse to go as volunteers, ”Prigozhin commented on media reports that in the Tyumen region many prisoners wanted to go to the zone of the NWO.

At the end of October, war correspondent Alexander Kots published a video in which Prigozhin invited prisoners from one of the colonies to join the Wagner PMC and participate in a special operation. The entrepreneur promised that those who decide to join the troops will not return “to the zone.”

Earlier, Prigozhin said that if he were a convict, he would dream of joining the friendly team of the Russian military and being able to redeem his debt to his homeland.