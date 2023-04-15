The head of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin said about the benefits for Russia from a long battle for Artemovsk

The long battle for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) gives an advantage to Russian troops. This is stated in an article by the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, published on Friday in Telegram– the channel of his press service.

“Bakhmut makes it possible for the Russian army to build up strength, take advantageous defense lines, deal with internal problems, prepare the mobilized and fully equipped to meet any number of counter-attacking Vushniks,” Prigozhin explained the benefit.