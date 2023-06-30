Home page politics

From: Joshua Eibl

Lukashenko (left) served as an intermediary between Russia’s President Putin and Wagner boss Prigozhin (right) (collage) © Belarusian Presidential Press Office (dpa)/ ZUMA Wire (Imago Images)

After years of doing Putin’s dirty work, Prigozhin faces his biggest challenge yet for the head of the Wagner squad: escape prison and stay alive.

Minsk – Yevgeny Prigozhin has brutally done Russia’s dirty work over the years: from propping up authoritarian African rulers to attacking the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. After the failed coup attempt that challenged the Russian military and president Wladimir Putin caused a severe political crisis, Prigozhin now faces his greatest task to date: stay alive or escape from prison. Or both.

Four days after his Wagner squad stormed towards Moscow, Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenko said that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus. There is no independent confirmation of this.

“If I were Prigozhin, I would constantly be looking over my shoulder”

Putin once made a clear statement: The only thing he cannot forgive is treason. He has reinforced this multiple times over the years when he felt individuals had turned against him or the nation. Aleksandr Litvinenko, a former Federal Security Service officer, died in London after being exposed to a highly radioactive isotope. Sergei Skripal – former Russian intelligence officer and double agent – was almost killed in Britain by an agent using a Soviet-era nerve agent.

A similar fate could also befall Prigozhin: on the morning of June 24 – after Wagner’s troops captured the headquarters of Russia’s southern military district in Rostov-on-Don – Putin called his former ally a “traitor” and urgently warned of the impending consequences. After the Wagner putsch plans Putin apparently already purging the military leadership.

Thomas Graham, who served as Russia director on the White House’s National Security Council in the mid-2000s, also believes that retaliation is realistic: “Basically, Putin doesn’t let traitors get off lightly. So I imagine Prigozhin’s days are numbered.” Under Putin’s leadership, Russian intelligence services have a history of assassinating “traitors” on foreign soil, including in the West. “If I were Prigozhin, I would be constantly looking over my shoulder,” he told RFE/RL. “Belarus would not be the safest place.”

Prigozhin is vulnerable in Belarus

To make matters worse, Russian agents could very easily penetrate Belarus – an ally of Russia. But the intentions of the Kremlin or the Russian secret services, where Prigozhin presumably has allies and supporters, remain unclear.

The federal security service FSB announced on June 27 that it was dropping criminal charges of “armed mutiny” against Prigozhin and Wagner members. Given Putin’s harsh rhetoric and historic condemnation of traitors, some pundits saw this as a sign of weakness.

Putin’s support dwindles: Prigozhin arrived in Belarus

Putin’s allies, however, said his public support appeared to be waning amid the faltering invasion of Ukraine. Prigozhin himself has not been seen since the evening of June 24, when he left the city of Rostov-on-Don. He published an audio message on his Telegram channel on June 26, in which he said Lukashenko was trying to “find solutions that would allow the Wagner group to continue its work in a legal manner.” He did not disclose his whereabouts.

It is still unclear what Prigozhin is planning in Belarus. © dpa

However, Lukashenko confirmed a day later in a conversation with Belarusian military officers in Minsk that Prigozhin had arrived in the country. On the same day, a private business jet previously used by Prigozhin landed at a military airfield outside the Belarusian capital of Minsk. It could not be confirmed whether the mercenary leader was on board the machine.

Is Prigozhin going to Africa?

“The last thing [Prigoschin] what I want to do is go to Belarus and give up control of Wagner,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, a Russia expert and chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, a Washington-based think tank, in a June 26 podcast. “I’m not sure it’s actually going to end that way.”

So the question remains whether Prigozhin will stay in Belarus or move on to another country. Several African countries are mentioned in which his companies and soldiers have been doing business for years. A massacre by the Wagner troops is already feared there.

Olga Romanova, a Russian political commentator and former journalist, doubted that Prigozhin would stay in Belarus for security reasons. “I think he will [Belarus] leaving very quietly and suddenly popping up somewhere in Africa if it shows up at all,” she told Current Time, a Russian-language network. “I don’t think that Prigozhin will live a long life. He definitely won’t survive until the end of the year.”

“Lukashenko cannot protect Prigozhin”

How he would get to Africa is another question. The United States has sanctioned the mercenary force and a variety of affiliated companies and individuals for “interfering with and destabilizing countries in Africa, widespread human rights abuses, and appropriation of natural resources.”

Prigozhin himself was indicted by the US in 2018 for alleged interference in the US presidential election two years earlier. That would make it a challenge even for him to fly to Africa in his private jet. “I can hardly imagine that Putin will allow Prigozhin to settle in Belarus with his fighters,” Graham said. “Why can’t Prigozhin do from Belarus what he did from eastern Ukraine? Lukashenko cannot protect him,” he said. Apparently he wants to strengthen his own army by taking on the Wagner mercenaries.