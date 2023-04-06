The founder of PMC “Wagner” Prigogine denied the information about the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Artemovsk

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the information about the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). He stated that the Ukrainian army had organized defense in the western part of the city. His words lead TASS.

“It must be said clearly that the enemy is not going anywhere. They have organized defense inside the city, first by rail, then in the area of ​​high-rise buildings in the western quarter of the city, ”said the founder of the PMC.

He also expressed confidence that the Russian army would “expel all [военнослужащих ВСУ] to the last”, but after that they will take up defense in the area of ​​​​the city of Chasov Yar and on the outskirts of Bakhmut.