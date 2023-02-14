Yevgeny Prigozhin said there were no prerequisites for the encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the north of Artemovsk

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the information that the PMC fighters blocked 1.5 thousand Ukrainian military in the north of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). He spoke about this in a commentary published in the group of the press service of the Concord company on the social network. “In contact with”.

Prigozhin called such information nonsense and pointed out that Ukrainian troops are pulling up from 300 to 500 new fighters to the city every day, increasing artillery fire.

“Today, the most difficult battles are going on in the north. There are no prerequisites for encircling the enemy in the northern regions. House after house is stormed, square meter after square meter. Hard work is going on. Where the stories about some kind of environment and something else come from is not at all clear, ”he said.

Earlier, the head of PMC “Wagner” called the main task in Artemovsk. In his opinion, it is to provide the Russian troops with the opportunity to move forward. At the same time, he noted that the city is “the main point of attraction” for the Ukrainian army.