The battle for Bachmut has been raging for months. According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, his Wagner mercenaries have now won them over to Russia and Vladimir Putin. The denial quickly followed.

Bachmut – Yevgeny Prigozhin has in Ukraine war long since developed into the mouthpiece of the invaders. Hardly a day goes by without the boss of the dreaded Wagner group to speak through one of its channels. For several months, mainly from the fiercely contested Bachmut.

Time with agitation against the leadership of Ukraine for President Volodymr Zelenskyy or the West in general, then again with rants towards Moscow. Because the mercenary leader repeatedly criticized the poor equipment of the for Vladimir Putin’s imperial dream fighting troops. Demanded more supplies. Generally fired at Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, apparently his favorite target among Putin’s supporters.

All appearances that show how powerful the 61-year-old, who became known as “Putin’s cook”, has long since become within the invaders. There is no doubt that Prigozhin was one of those who profited from the campaign. Regardless of its outcome.

Battle of Bakhmut: Prigozhin announces conquest of the city by Wagner

The founder of the Wagner Group also showed his influence when he came as a complete surprise the early withdrawal of his subjects from Bachmut announced. The Washington Post even wrote that Prigozhin went so far as to offer the Ukrainians information about the positions of the Russian armed forces. What he denied, however. His most recent statement should make for similar headlines. Because in a video published on Telegram this Saturday, Prigozhin declared Bakhmut conquered.

“We’ve completely taken over the whole city,” the Wagner boss sounds while holding a Russian flag in his hand. “The operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days,” Prigozhin said, emphasizing that this military success – it would be the first notable invaders in Ukraine for about a year – was solely due to his people. His greetings Moscow sounded like this: “We not only fought with the Ukrainian army, but also with the Russian bureaucracy, which put obstacles in our way.”

Has Russia conquered Bakhmut? Kiev contradicts and declares situation “critical”

The truthfulness of Prigozhin’s statements cannot be checked independently. However, according to the most recent reports, the attackers had advanced street by street, although the Ukrainian military command apparently wanted to hold onto the strategically important city in Donetsk Oblast with all their might and, despite the immense losses, did not order a retreat.

Kyiv now also contradicted the representation of Putin’s confidante. The armed forces command staff responsible for eastern Ukraine stressed that the Ukrainian soldiers would continue to fight. Hanna Maliar, deputy defense minister, spoke of heavy fighting and called the situation “critical”. According to her, however, the defenders’ troops would control some industrial and infrastructure facilities in the contested area.

Brits classify battle over Bakhmut: ‘Russia would have some success in conflict’

British intelligence had previously reported that Russia had increased its forces in the area. The Ministry of Defence, which regularly publishes its assessment of the progress of the war, said: “In the past four days, Russia has very likely deployed several battalions to reinforce the Bakhmut Front.”

Behind this is a reaction to the tactical gains of territory by the Ukrainians on the flanks of the embattled city. Likewise, Prigozhin’s aforementioned threat that his mercenaries would stop fighting for Bakhmut could have prompted Russia to act.

The British suspect that Russia was willing to stretch enormously for the capture of the almost completely destroyed city: “The Russian leadership probably continues to regard the capture of Bakhmut as the most important immediate war objective that would allow them to record some success in the conflict.”

Russia and the Battle of Bakhmut: Only Symbolic Value for Putin?

The outstanding importance of the city, which once had 80,000 inhabitants, for Russia seems to be explained by the fact that it is close to a highway that leads to the large cities of Kramatorsk and Slovjansk held by the Ukraine. However, during the months of fighting, the defenders regained control of the nearby cities of Lyman and Izyum, which means that taking Bakhmut would be primarily symbolic for Putin. After all, the Kremlin boss could once again sell his people a victory on the battlefield.

Tens of thousands of fighters are said to have died in the clashes on both sides. The death toll among civilians is according to the Ukraine four digits. Like Mariupol, Bakhmut is no longer recognizable as a city after the bombing.

Ukraine and the counteroffensive: Losing Bachmut would probably have no effect

It is also questionable whether a Russian success on this part of the front would have an impact on the counter-offensive that has been expected for weeks by the Ukrainian armed forces, which have been heavily armed by the West. There was always speculation that Kiev would keep the Russians busy in Bakhmut to test their defense capabilities and to meet less resistance in other parts of the country when lost areas were to be recaptured.

Experts speculate that Ukraine could now do the same Crimea Peninsula have averted strategically and symbolically of immense value owns for both sides. With its annexation in 2014, Putin’s attack on the neighboring country began, which large parts of the world accepted much too late. It was the beginning of the visible Ukraine conflict. (mg)