Prigozhin said that he gives victory to Venediktov in court because of his words about the Wagner PMC

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman and owner of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, said that he was giving victory in court to the former editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, Alexei Venediktov (entered in the register of mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent) because of the words of the latter about PMCs. This was reported by the press service of Prigozhin in his Telegram-channel.

“Today, when the regime of silence on the Wagner PMC has fulfilled its task, I am pleased to present Comrade Venediktov with victory in this court. And if there is a desire, then to all those from whom I won them, ”said the businessman.

He added that in this way he did not oppose the decisions of the court, and also does not try to do so now. In addition, he called on the Russian court to make impartial decisions.

In June 2022, Venediktov reported that Prigozhin had filed a lawsuit against him for calling him on air the founder of Wagner PMC. In August, the court partially granted the claim. But already at the end of September, Prigozhin admitted that he created a group in 2014, which was later called PMC Wagner. The businessman explained that the company was established in the spring of 2014 at the moment “when the genocide of the Russian population of Donbass began.”

On January 19, 2022, the Presnensky Court of Moscow planned to review Prigozhin’s lawsuit against Venediktov.