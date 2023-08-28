The Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets has published a reconstruction of the weeks preceding the crash of Evgenji Prigozhin’s private jet. The aircraft reportedly suffered an air conditioning failure on July 18, which forced it to ground at Sheremtyevo airport in Moscow. According to the media, the mishap and the repairs made could have given the attackers the opportunity to place the explosive device in the vehicle’s air conditioner.

Meanwhile, a date has not yet been set for the funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin and the other victims of the plane crash in the Tver region, the Kremlin announced. “I don’t have any information yet,” said the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. “As soon as a decision is made, it will most likely be made public,” he added.