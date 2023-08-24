Evgheny Prigozhin “was a talented man who made serious mistakes.” These are the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin who, as reported by the Tass agency, breaks his silence and expresses himself on the death of Evgheny Prigozhin, head of Wagner who died yesterday – with 9 other people – in the crash of his plane in Russia. According to Putin, who offers his condolences, Wagner’s contribution to the fight against neo-Nazism will not be forgotten. According to Tass, the Russian president defines Prigozhin, whom he met in the early 1990s, as a man “with a difficult destiny” but capable of achieving “the desired results”.

Read also

“He was a man with a difficult destiny”, Putin’s words in a meeting in the Kremlin filmed on TV, during which the president explains that Prigozhin had returned from Africa yesterday and had met “some officials”, without specifying who. “I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 90s. He was a man of difficult fate and made serious mistakes in his life. And he got the results he neededboth for himself and when I asked him for a common cause, as in recent months”.

PUTIN, THE PROMISE: INVESTIGATIONS FOR THE TRUTH

The Russian leader promises that the authorities will investigate the circumstances of the alleged plane crash. Putin confirms that the “preliminary information suggests that Wagner staff were also on board the plane. I would like to underline that these people have made a significant contribution in the fight against the neo-Nazi regime”. The Investigative Committee has initiated proceedings to ascertain the causes that led to the crash of the plane in the Tver region, while the jet was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg.