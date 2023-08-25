”A absolute lie”. This is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defined the ”many speculations in the West” about the involvement of the Kremlin ”in the tragic death of the passengers of the plane” which crashed on Wednesday in the Tver region, ”including Yevgeny Prigozhin”, founder of Wagner.

A clear denial that comes the day after the condolences made by Putin for the death of Wagner’s men and its founder defined as “talented man who made serious mistakes”.

“He was a man with a difficult destiny”, Putin said in a meeting in the Kremlin filmed on TV, during which the president explained that Prigozhin had returned from Africa and had met “some officials”, without specifying who. “I had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 90s. He was a man of difficult fate and made serious mistakes in life. And he got the results he needed, both for himself and when I asked him for a common cause, like these past few months.”