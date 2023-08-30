It is possible that the plane crash in which Yevgeny Prigozhin and nine other Wagner executives died was caused deliberately. This was admitted by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, citing the results of the investigation. “Prosecutors are considering several possibilities, including, you know what I’m talking about, let’s say a deliberate atrocity“, he said, excluding the possibility of extending the investigation, in the hands of the Investigative Committee, to foreign investigators.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has announced it will not follow international standards in the investigation into the crash of the Embraer plane. Radio Svodoba writes it, citing the Brazilian Center for the study and prevention of aeronautical events (Cenipa) and the Brazilian company Embraer, who have declared themselves ready to participate in the investigation into the causes of the Prigozhin plane crash if they are invited by the Iac to do it.

The head of Cenipa, Marcelo Moreno, specified that the IAC (which includes Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) is not obliged to invite the Brazilian side, but if an invitation will be accepted. However, the IAC replied that it would not conduct an investigation according to international standards, as this aircraft was on a domestic and not an international route.

Prigozhin’s funeral was held privately yesterday, in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We all know the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said yesterday, responding to a question about the death of the late Wagner group leader.

The press secretary declined to say whether the United States considers President Putin implicated. “I don’t have any new assessment. But it seems pretty clear what happened here… As the President said… ‘There aren’t many things happening in Russia that Putin isn’t behind.’

“We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing its opponents. This is the history of the Kremlin,” continued Jean-Pierre, later adding that Prighozin – whom he called “a cold-blooded killer” – was killed less than two months after speaking out against Putin’s conduct in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“So, it’s very clear. It’s pretty clear what happened here,” he added. Pressed further that her remarks might reflect a new US government position on Prighozin’s death, Jean-Pierre again clarified that she had “no fresh assessment” on the matter.