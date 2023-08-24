The assassination of the leader and founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin “will have dire consequences”. This is the warning that comes from the Wagner group via the Telegram Gray Zone channel. The mercenaries, after confirming Prigozhin’s death, in the plane crash that took place today between Moscow and St. of Russia”), threaten reprisals.

”The people who gave the order – the military wrote – did not understand the army’s mood and morale at all. Let this be a teaching for everyone. You always have to go all the way”, they add perhaps referring to the renunciation of the Wagner leader to go as far as Moscow last June.

According to reports from the Belarusian media, the mercenaries who, on the orders of Yevgeny Prigozhin, had moved to the country after the attempted coup on Moscow, are now they are trying to leave Belarus. The information site Gayun speaks of a stampede after the death of the Wagner leader.

Meanwhile in the area of ​​​​the Wagner camp, in the village of Tsel and in the Osipovichi district of Belarus, there are currently serious Internet outages, adds monitoring group Gayun.