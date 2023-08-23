Home page politics

Nail Akkoyun

Had to leave Russia after its failed uprising: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Elena Kopylova

Did coup leader Yevgeny Prigozhin die in a plane crash? Russian media reports about an accident near Moscow.

Update from August 23, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Russian newspaper Fontanka In addition to Yevgeny Prigozhin, there were also several commanders of the Wagner group in the private jet. The Wagner boss cannot currently be reached by his relatives, the publication reports. In addition, eight bodies have now been recovered. The identities of the victims must now be “determined by DNA tests”.

Indications are condensing: Debris probably fits Prigozhin’s plane

Update from August 23, 8:20 p.m.: A video of engine debris taken at the alleged crash site appears to match a plane registered to Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. This reports CNN. According to this, the numbers 2795 can be seen on the last digits on the video – the Prigozhin plane was registered under number RA-02795.

Further analysis of the debris, compared to previous photos of the plane, also shows that certain characteristics, including color, are consistent with the plane.

Update from August 23, 8:00 p.m.: Signs of Prigozhin’s presence on the crashed plane are growing. According to media reports, the Embraer Legacy aircraft was to fly from Moscow to St. Petersburg, where Prigozhin’s companies are based. In addition, the jet is said to have belonged to the Wagner boss, which has not yet been confirmed.

Like the Russian state agency mug reported, citing rescue workers, four bodies have now been recovered near the crash site in Tver Oblast.

Wagner boss Prigozhin may have died in a plane crash

First report: Kuschenkino – The one who fell from grace wagner-Chef Yevgeny Prigozhin and other inmates are said to have crashed in a private plane. This is reported by the Russian media and the Russian state agency mug. The incident took place in the Russian Twer Oblast, north-west of Moscow, near Kuschenkino.

While Reuters citing Russian sources, reports that the name of the mercenary leader was on the passenger list, reports the Associated Press more than ten fatalities. mug quoted civil protection officials as saying there were three pilots and seven passengers on board the plane. It has not yet been confirmed whether Prigozhin was actually on the plane and died in the crash.

Meanwhile, numerous videos of the alleged crash site are circulating on the social network X, formerly Twitter. Among others, the military blogger Giorgi Revishvili posted a clip.

Prigozhin criticized the military for months – then the putsch took place

Yevgeny Prigozhin was involved in the Ukraine war for months as the leader of the notorious Wagner mercenary group. There he was responsible for taking the small town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. However, due to fierce resistance from the Ukrainian army, the fighting dragged on much longer than expected. Prigozhin repeatedly criticized both Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the army chief of staff. He accused the military leadership of incompetence and corruption.

After his failed coup against the military leadership, Prigozhin was initially run by the Russian president Wladimir Putin pardoned and then sent into exile in Belarus. The 62-year-old stayed there but apparently not for very long. Even Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a little later that it was not known where Prigozhin was. Assassination speculation on the head of the Wagner group have increased significantly since then. (nak)