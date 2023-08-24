Home page politics

A private jet belonging to the Wagner Group crashed on Wednesday evening. Yevgeny Prigozhin was probably also on board. The crash can also be seen on flight radar.

MOSCOW – On Wednesday evening it came near Moscow to a private jet crash. According to Russian reports, all ten inmates died, including the two Wagner founders, Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. Although the deaths of the two mercenary leaders have not yet been officially confirmed, there are growing indications that they were on board the plane.

Prigoschin probably crashed with plane – machine suddenly disappears from the radar

It is currently still unclear why Utkin and Prigozhin were on board the plane. The plane reportedly started from Moscow and was en route to St. Petersburg. The flight of the Embraer Legacy 600 private jet can be tracked on the flightradar24 portal. As the name of the airline, the site gives “Wagner group‘ for the private jet. The machine, registration number RA-02795, took off from Moscow heading north-west.

At around 6:10 p.m., the Wagner Group plane passed the Russian city of Tver. But just under ten minutes later, south of the city of Krasilovo, the plane suddenly disappeared from the live map. At 6:21 p.m., the aircraft’s symbol flashed one last time before disappearing. According to data from Flightradar24, the machine last flew at an altitude of almost 6000 meters. There was no emergency call.

What happened after that can currently only be guessed at. However, the result is clear. The machine was completely destroyed in the crash. Images of the debris still ablaze were still circulating in the media and social networks on Wednesday evening.

Plane crash: Wagner boss Prigozhin dead? Many questions unanswered

However, it is still unclear how the plane crashed. However, various experts suspected a targeted attack on the Wagner boss and the other inmates in the evening. Wladimir Putin personally is said to have ordered the plane to crash in order to take revenge on Prigozhin.

The mercenary leader had repeatedly appeared as a public critic of the Kremlin and President Putin since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Prigozhin reached the climax with the aborted coup attempt by his mercenaries in June of this year. Exactly two months later to the day – on August 23 – his provocations could have caught up with the Wagner boss. (fd)