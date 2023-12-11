Producer Prigozhin said he was hospitalized with the flu

Russian producer Joseph Prigozhin commented on the news about his unscheduled hospitalization. His words lead Telegram-channel “Bloody Lady”, owned by journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

According to the producer, he has the flu. “It’s just a bad flu, I suspect pneumonia, I’m staying in Lapino with Kurtser. I don’t understand why there’s panic,” he said in a conversation with Sobchak.

Earlier it became known about the hospitalization of Joseph Prigozhin. As the source clarified, this is an unscheduled hospitalization. “The reasons are still unknown to me,” emphasized Stanislav Kalinkin, director of the production center and Prigozhin’s first assistant.