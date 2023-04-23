The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) violate the laws of humanism by killing Russian prisoners of war. This was stated by the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin on Sunday, April 23.

This is how he commented on the interception of the conversation of Ukrainian militants, published earlier in the Telegram channel of his press service, that they had decided to shoot the captured employee of the Wagner PMC.

“Of course, I heard this audio interception long before it hit the media. I can say one thing. This audio interception that the Ukrainians are shooting our wounded prisoners is of very serious humanitarian importance,” Prigozhin said, adding that his staff would never violate international laws of humanism.

According to him, the law of humanism begins with the capture of a person, after which the enemy who captured him must provide him with medical assistance and is obliged not to injure the prisoner.

“We will not violate the rules of humanism. We will simply destroy everyone on the battlefield, <...> not to take a single prisoner (decided – Ed.) anymore, ”said Prigozhin, whose audio commentary was also published by his press service.

Earlier, on March 31, the representative of the Russian delegation at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, Yaroslav Yeremin, said that the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 25 extrajudicial executions and 113 cases of severe torture by Ukraine, in including wounded Russian prisoners of war.

On the same day, the head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Volker Türk, announced 91 proven facts of the UAF’s guilt in the enforced disappearance of the military during the SVO, as well as the arbitrary detention of people by the Ukrainian army. In addition, Turk reported cases of sexual violence by Ukrainian soldiers.

On March 16, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Headquarters, also pointed to the West’s suppression of the Ukrainian side’s crimes. At the same time, he noted that the Western media and human rights organizations ignore violations by the Ukrainian military of the norms and principles of warfare.

Prior to that, in February, a video appeared on the Web, where Ukrainian nationalists point-blank shoot Russian soldiers who were taken prisoner. The representative of the Office of the UN Commissioner, Marta Hurtado, then indicated that the world organization considers the footage of the execution of Russians to be genuine.

The atrocities of the Ukrainian military have been reported before. So, on January 11, residents of the DPR who returned from Ukrainian captivity spoke about how nationalists tortured them with water and electric current, inserted needles into their joints, burned them with a red-hot stump, and beat them on the ribs.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made due to the aggravated situation in the DPR and LPR due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.