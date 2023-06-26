Russia, the head of Wagner Prigozhin publishes an 11-minute audio: “The march on Moscow was not made to overthrow power”

Wagner was destined to cease to exist on July 1stnone of his men had agreed to sign the contract with the Russian Defense Ministry as ordered. Hence the decision to march against Russian troops in the Federation to fight injustice and save the group, not to overthrow the leadership in Moscow. This is the reconstruction of the founder of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an 11-minute audio broadcast after days of silence, in light of the failed revolt that took place last weekend.

“We showed no aggression but were hit by missiles, we withdrew to avoid letting the blood of Russian soldiers flow”, added Prigozhin, underlining that the occupation of Rostov-on-Don and the march on Moscow was “a masterclass on how February 24, 2022 should be done “, the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin does not reveal his whereabouts in the audio message.

Prigozhin: “We wanted to lay down our arms but they bombed us”

Yevgeny Prigozhin and the other Wagner officers had decided to lay down their arms in Rostov on June 30, however, refusing to join the regular armed forces by July 1, as had been imposed by the Ministry of Defence. But since they were “bombed”, they embarked on the so-called “march of justice” towards Moscow, “not to overthrow the legitimate power, but to express their protest.”

Prigozhin, march on Moscow revealed serious security problems

The march of Wagner’s men on Moscow exposed “very serious” security problems, said the founder of the mercenary group.

